Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Texas Instruments (TXN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is 172.50. The forecasts range from a low of 110.09 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of 166.35.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 19,965MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

Texas Instruments Declares $1.30 Dividend

On January 18, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024 received the payment on February 13, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $166.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.55%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 900,252K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,481K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,281K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,436K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,426K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,514K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,937K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,507K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,451K shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 86.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,186K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,822K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Texas Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Its passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable - making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. It thinks of this as Engineering Progress. It's what it does and has been doing for decades.

