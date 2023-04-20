Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $33.58. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from its latest reported closing price of $33.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is $6,852MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,861K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 180K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 82.65% over the last quarter.

HSGFX - Hussman Strategic Growth Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 62.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 31.40% over the last quarter.

Bristlecone Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 540K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 16.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 122,782K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

