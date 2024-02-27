Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.14% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is 91.44. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.14% from its latest reported closing price of 88.66.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 9,372MM, an increase of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

Seagate Technology Holdings Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2024 will receive the payment on April 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $88.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 8.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.20%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 193,186K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,946K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,615K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,929K shares, representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 15,486K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,042K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,126K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 10.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,635K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,585K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

