Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Revolve Group Inc - (RVLV) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Revolve Group Inc - (NYSE:RVLV) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.58% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group Inc - is 19.01. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 42.58% from its latest reported closing price of 13.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group Inc - is 1,182MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 63,247K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 3.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,076K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 7.12% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,572K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,616K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 43.07% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,711K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,510K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 43.46% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,871K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.