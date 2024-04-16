Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of QUALCOMM (QCOM) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.02% Downside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is 166.41. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.02% from its latest reported closing price of 169.84.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 46,078MM, an increase of 26.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.45.

QUALCOMM Declares $0.80 Dividend

On January 19, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received the payment on March 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $169.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3822 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 299 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.63%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 934,901K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,920K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 16.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,189K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,336K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,427K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,690K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,122K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,356K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,080K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Qualcomm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

