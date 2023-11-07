Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of PVH (PVH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of PVH (NYSE:PVH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.67% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is 100.47. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.67% from its latest reported closing price of 75.73.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,200MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.08.

PVH Declares $0.04 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $75.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.11%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=159).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.23%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 69,166K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,965K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,070K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Anomaly Capital Management holds 2,026K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 20.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 11.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,905K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 11.07% over the last quarter.

PVH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

