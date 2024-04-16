Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of ON Semiconductor (ON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is 90.37. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of 65.64.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 8,754MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1872 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.35%, a decrease of 20.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 481,715K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,527K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,425K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 19.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,940K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,474K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 74.35% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 11,389K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,211K shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,520K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,810K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 19.56% over the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

