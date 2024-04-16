Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Nova (NVMI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Nova (NasdaqGS:NVMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nova is 180.13. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of 170.47.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is 631MM, an increase of 21.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.39%, an increase of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 24,310K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,124K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,292K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,194K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 1.43% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,162K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,158K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nova Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

