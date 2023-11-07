Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Nike, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:NKE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.68% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 121.92. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from its latest reported closing price of 107.25.

The projected annual revenue for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 53,426MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.50%, a decrease of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,094,715K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,400K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 17.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,336K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,066K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,656K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,181K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,910K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 22,372K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,878K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Nike Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

