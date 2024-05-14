Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NasdaqGS:NBIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.31% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 161.08. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $226.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from its latest reported closing price of 136.15.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 2,090MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.31%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 107,433K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,110K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 7.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,983K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 5.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,502K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,430K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,295K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 86.43% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

