Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Marvell Technology (MRVL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Marvell Technology (NasdaqGS:MRVL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.72% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology is 90.09. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.72% from its latest reported closing price of 67.88.

The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology is 7,490MM, an increase of 35.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92, a decrease of 0.99% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.46%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 847,943K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,791K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 0.07% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 27,628K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,704K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 18.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,105K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,762K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 0.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 26,551K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,322K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,627K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 74.23% over the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marvell Technology, Inc. develops and produces semiconductors and related technology. The Company offers security and networking platform, secure data processing, networking, and storage solutions. Marvell Technology serves customers worldwide

