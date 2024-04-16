Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of KLA (KLAC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.01% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for KLA is 692.14. The forecasts range from a low of 555.50 to a high of $892.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.01% from its latest reported closing price of 678.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KLA is 8,782MM, a decrease of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.12.

KLA Declares $1.45 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share ($5.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 19, 2024 received the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.45 per share.

At the current share price of $678.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2480 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 142 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.47%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 139,484K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,890K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,891K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 10.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,546K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 80.94% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 3,545K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 15.85% over the last quarter.

KLA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.