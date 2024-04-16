Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Impinj (PI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Impinj (NasdaqGS:PI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Impinj is 132.34. The forecasts range from a low of 119.18 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of 118.50.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 396MM, an increase of 28.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.31%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 35,793K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 4,197K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 14.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 27.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 10.23% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,882K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 32.63% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,304K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 58.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 245.15% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,056K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

