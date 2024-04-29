Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Granite Ridge Resources is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of 6.63.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Ridge Resources is 505MM, an increase of 36.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

Granite Ridge Resources Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Ridge Resources. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 18.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNT is 0.30%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.32% to 43,059K shares. The put/call ratio of GRNT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 8,411K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spider Management Company holds 5,526K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company.

Utah Retirement Systems holds 5,244K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Georgetown University holds 2,628K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Northwestern University holds 1,874K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 33.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 15.86% over the last quarter.

