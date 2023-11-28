Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (GRCL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.27% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 121.27% from its latest reported closing price of 5.40.

The projected annual revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.20%, an increase of 73.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.20% to 48,457K shares. The put/call ratio of GRCL is 2.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 10,881K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares, representing an increase of 63.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 228.90% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,309K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,034K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 9.22% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,039K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 2,525K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 28.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information

