Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Foot Locker (FL) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Downside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is 20.12. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of 22.17.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,611MM, an increase of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023 received the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $22.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 9.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.88 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.15%, a decrease of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 114,817K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,562K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares, representing an increase of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 13.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,418K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,179K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 32.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,486K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

