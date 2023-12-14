Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Everest Group (EG) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Everest Group (NYSE:EG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everest Group is 462.34. The forecasts range from a low of 407.03 to a high of $529.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of 386.83.

The projected annual revenue for Everest Group is 14,569MM, an increase of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.84.

Everest Group Declares $1.75 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2023 will receive the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $386.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 1.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=22).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everest Group. This is an increase of 871 owner(s) or 29,033.33% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of EG is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,815K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,356K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,308K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EG by 75.54% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,233K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,043K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EG by 13.71% over the last quarter.

