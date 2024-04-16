Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Camtek (CAMT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Camtek (NasdaqGM:CAMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of April 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 95.59. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of 78.46.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 323MM, an increase of 2.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.34%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.90% to 21,465K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,050K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 49.84% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,132K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 949K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing a decrease of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 834K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 808K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

