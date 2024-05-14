Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.75% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is 50.66. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 77.75% from its latest reported closing price of 28.50.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 74MM, a decrease of 66.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.50%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 178,842K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 16.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 25,121K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 5,242K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,651K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 97.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,132K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 60.13% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

