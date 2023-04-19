Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $26.78. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 76.73% from its latest reported closing price of $15.15.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is $37MM, a decrease of 52.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Axq Capital holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 85K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 941K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 148,758K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

