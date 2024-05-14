Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (BNTX) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BNTX) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.88% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 120.43. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.88% from its latest reported closing price of 92.72.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 5,549MM, an increase of 103.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 374 owner(s) or 4,155.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.27%, an increase of 2,787.22%. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,359K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,808K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,763K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 4,518K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 3,944K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 3,469K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 18.45% over the last quarter.

BioNTech SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

