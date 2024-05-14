Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:BMRN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.51% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 112.30. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.51% from its latest reported closing price of 80.50.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 3,229MM, an increase of 30.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,077 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.28%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 227,274K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 18,714K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,994K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,154K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,775K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares , representing an increase of 44.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 74.32% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,914K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,827K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,697K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

