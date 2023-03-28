Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 28, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Astria Therapeutics with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.24% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astria Therapeutics is $26.18. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 114.24% from its latest reported closing price of $12.22.

The projected annual revenue for Astria Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.99.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,189K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing an increase of 41.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 172.35% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,901K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912K shares, representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 210.01% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,817K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 1,681K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 40.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 188.79% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,650K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATXS by 116.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astria Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 30.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATXS is 0.47%, an increase of 181.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.22% to 22,204K shares. The put/call ratio of ATXS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Astria Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astria Therapeutics’ dedicated and passionate team is devoted to bringing life-changing therapies to patients and families impacted by HAE and rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases.

