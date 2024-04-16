Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prairie Sky Financial Group holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

