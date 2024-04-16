Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (ARM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Downside

As of April 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 108.87. The forecasts range from a low of 55.95 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of 122.32.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 3,678MM, an increase of 25.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 33.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.55%, an increase of 37.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 100,916K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 15,369K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,390K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,347K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 42.54% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 6,947K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,390K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,469K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares, representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor and software design company based in Cambridge, England whose primary business is the design of the ARM architecture family of central processing units (CPUs).

