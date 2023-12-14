Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is 98.26. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of 78.38.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 11,833MM, a decrease of 7.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.46%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 432,086K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 25,720K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,958K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,223K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 11.36% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 17,572K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,810K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 15,957K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,752K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 20.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,006K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,048K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information



Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

