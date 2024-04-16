Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Applied Materials (AMAT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Applied Materials (NasdaqGS:AMAT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Applied Materials is 219.74. The forecasts range from a low of 144.53 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of 205.68.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Materials is 24,171MM, a decrease of 8.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Materials. This is an increase of 236 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMAT is 0.58%, a decrease of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 768,742K shares. The put/call ratio of AMAT is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,387K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,753K shares, representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 24.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,251K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,041K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,005K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,323K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,436K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,178K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,284K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,433K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMAT by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Applied Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Materials, Inc. is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Its expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality.

