Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.85% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems is 39.63. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.85% from its latest reported closing price of 26.99.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro MicroSystems is 1,176MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 119,307K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 12,649K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,649K shares, representing a decrease of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,487K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,153K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 90.11% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,913K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,496K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 35.90% over the last quarter.

Allegro Microsystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

