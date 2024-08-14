Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.03% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is $48.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.71 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.03% from its latest reported closing price of $32.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 614MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.21%, an increase of 106.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.99% to 37,211K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,364K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,396K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 43.19% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,347K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,270K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 28.01% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,266K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 67.77% over the last quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Background Information



Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

