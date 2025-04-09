Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Mastercard (BIT:1MA) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Mastercard (BIT:1MA) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.23% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mastercard is €570.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of €427.03 to a high of €657.19. The average price target represents an increase of 33.23% from its latest reported closing price of €428.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard is 33,217MM, an increase of 17.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,041 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 335 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MA is 1.04%, an increase of 51.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.41% to 946,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mastercard Foundation Asset Management holds 84,753K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,243K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MA by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,662K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,136K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MA by 3.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,181K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,608K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MA by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,284K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,567K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

