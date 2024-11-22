Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Life Time Group Holdings is $28.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of $24.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Life Time Group Holdings is 2,541MM, an increase of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life Time Group Holdings. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 19.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTH is 0.25%, an increase of 36.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 184,217K shares. The put/call ratio of LTH is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 55,167K shares representing 26.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,742K shares , representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 39,495K shares representing 19.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,070K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 11.59% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 5,444K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,646K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,569K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTH by 91.00% over the last quarter.

Life Time Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

