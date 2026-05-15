Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of J. M. Smucker (SJM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.78% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is $118.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.78% from its latest reported closing price of $100.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 9,318MM, an increase of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.51, an increase of 13.27% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 442 owner(s) or 34.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.08%, an increase of 33.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.93% to 112,824K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,746K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 5,989K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 74.00% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,878K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 4,105K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,841K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 46.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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