Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $46.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.59 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.41% from its latest reported closing price of $31.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is 1,205MM, a decrease of 45.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.29%, an increase of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.73% to 238,702K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,783K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,559K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,786K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares , representing an increase of 84.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 576.60% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,747K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 41.26% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,230K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,224K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,163K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 15.78% over the last quarter.

