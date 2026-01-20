Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Group 1 Automotive (GPI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $476.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $546.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $395.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 19,067MM, a decrease of 15.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.30%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 15,775K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 755K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 568K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 407K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 23.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 317K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 7.94% over the last quarter.

