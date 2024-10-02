Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems is $469.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $376.73 to a high of $528.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of $457.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FactSet Research Systems is 2,413MM, an increase of 9.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,482 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.20%, an increase of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 42,864K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,652K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,599K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,463K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 70.21% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,216K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,204K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Factset Research Systems Background Information

FactSet Research Systems Background Information

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

