Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Edgewise Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:EWTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.68% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Edgewise Therapeutics is $44.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 37.68% from its latest reported closing price of $31.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewise Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewise Therapeutics. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 21.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWTX is 0.36%, an increase of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 107,428K shares. The put/call ratio of EWTX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 15,022K shares representing 15.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 8,909K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6,394K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,840K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 5,550K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

