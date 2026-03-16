Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Cohu (COHU) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cohu is $32.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $28.57 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 819MM, an increase of 80.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an decrease of 152 owner(s) or 32.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.13%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.06% to 50,027K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,472K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,918K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,892K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,541K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 9.67% over the last quarter.

SG Capital Management holds 1,426K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.