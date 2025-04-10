Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Block (BIT:1SQ) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Block (BIT:1SQ) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Upside

As of February 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Block is €96.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of €55.16 to a high of €125.76. The average price target represents an increase of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of €82.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Block is 28,601MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an increase of 223 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SQ is 0.35%, an increase of 105.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 461,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,548K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,637K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SQ by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,237K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,888K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SQ by 34.59% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,028K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SQ by 28.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,168K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,233K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SQ by 41.87% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,340K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,228K shares , representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SQ by 13.67% over the last quarter.

