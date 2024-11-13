Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (LSE:0U6C) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (LSE:0U6C) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 894 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U6C is 0.26%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.34% to 284,232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 20,041K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,561K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,010K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,230K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 93.95% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 10,334K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,110K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,578K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.