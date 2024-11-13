Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $42.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of $40.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,301MM, an increase of 0.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.26%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.49% to 284,232K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 20,041K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,561K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,010K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,230K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 93.95% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 10,334K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 8.39% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,110K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,578K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

