Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Archrock (AROC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Archrock is $23.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $20.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Archrock is 1,067MM, an increase of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 11.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.19%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 165,271K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 2.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 13,419K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,008K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 0.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,894K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,288K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,221K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,438K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 76.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,016K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,218K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 91.38% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 5,106K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.