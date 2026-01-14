Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of AppLovin (APP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 14, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of AppLovin (NasdaqGS:APP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.89% Upside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for AppLovin is $748.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $459.55 to a high of $903.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from its latest reported closing price of $668.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AppLovin is 3,317MM, a decrease of 47.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,327 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an increase of 192 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.77%, an increase of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.16% to 273,531K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ieq Capital holds 15,780K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 28,965.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,915K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,683K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares , representing an increase of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 67.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,719K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares , representing an increase of 50.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 276.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 6,349K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 10.98% over the last quarter.

