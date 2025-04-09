Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (BMV:AFRM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (BMV:AFRM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,264K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,794K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 50.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,113K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 61.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,339K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 46.68% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,379K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,936K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 44.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,254K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,243K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 47.25% over the last quarter.

