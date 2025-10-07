Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of AES (AES) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of AES (NYSE:AES) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.51% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AES is $13.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.51% from its latest reported closing price of $14.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AES is 12,596MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,312 funds or institutions reporting positions in AES. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AES is 0.17%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 765,653K shares. The put/call ratio of AES is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 33,847K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,658K shares , representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AES by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 27,618K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,519K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,390K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,198K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 20.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,903K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,480K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 21,856K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,791K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AES by 93.22% over the last quarter.

