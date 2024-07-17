Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Yum! Brands (SWX:YUM)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (SWX:YUM) from Outperform to In-Line.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,013 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YUM is 0.20%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 289,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,122K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,651K shares , representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,556K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,633K shares , representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 88.13% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 15,333K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,106K shares , representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,669K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,307K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 5.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,223K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,939K shares , representing a decrease of 20.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUM by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.