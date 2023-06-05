Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Vitesse Energy (VTS)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) from Outperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.19% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of 24.13.

The projected annual revenue for Vitesse Energy is 253MM, a decrease of 13.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy. This is an increase of 450 owner(s) or 45,000.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of VTS is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 1,236K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 731K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

First Pacific Advisors holds 634K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 553K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

