Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Union Pacific (SNSE:UNP)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Union Pacific (SNSE:UNP) from Outperform to In-Line.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.49%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 558,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,275K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 10.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,659K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,367K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,285K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,144K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 79.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,631K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,223K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 52.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,596K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,742K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 7.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.