Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8) from Outperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is 131,97 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54,23 € to a high of 158,24 €. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of 116,98 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,994MM, an increase of 22.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT8 is -12.47%, an increase of 2,811.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 423,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 35,179K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,716K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,715K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,797K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 79.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,399K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,192K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,060K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 13,883K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,321K shares , representing a decrease of 46.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 61.98% over the last quarter.

