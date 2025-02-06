Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Match Group (LSE:0JZ7)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Match Group (LSE:0JZ7) from Outperform to In-Line.

There are 1,154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ7 is 0.22%, an increase of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 311,118K shares.

Elliott Investment Management holds 12,055K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,705K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 15.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,632K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,995K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 9,556K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,456K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares , representing an increase of 63.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 41.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,181K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,371K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 14.34% over the last quarter.

