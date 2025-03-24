Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Lennar (LSE:0JU0)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Lennar (LSE:0JU0) from Outperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.84% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennar is 155.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 122.34 GBX to a high of 227.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.84% from its latest reported closing price of 115.81 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 29,129MM, a decrease of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JU0 is 0.28%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 260,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,028K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,165K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,738K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 30.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,464K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,117K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JU0 by 25.33% over the last quarter.

